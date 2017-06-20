Kriti Sanon: If you don’t come from the industry you have to stand out and make people notice you

Kriti Sanon starred in Heropanti opposite Tiger Shroff. Kriti Sanon starred in Heropanti opposite Tiger Shroff.

Kriti Sanon says for those who are not from the film industry, it is important to get noticed in the initial stage of their career as there are not many opportunities for outsiders to shine in Bollywood. Kriti made a successful debut with Heropanti, which paved the way for her to work with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in Dilwale.

“When you don’t come from a film background and you don’t have a surname it is very important for you to stand out in a film and make people notice you. It takes a little longer for people to know you in the industry and outside. I have to make more efforts to reach out to people. It takes a little more time I feel. But if you are doing good work, eventually it doesn’t matter,” Kriti told PTI.

The Raabta actor says she waits for right kind of roles and chooses films which give her a scope to perform. “I wait patiently for the right films. The first thing is the script. Then it comes to my character. I am glad I have had good films till now, which have made me a known face. It is like taking mini steps. I am growing as a person and as an actor.”

The 26-year-old actor, who recently hit the seven million mark on Instagram, says she enjoys interacting and being in touch with her fans. “The love people show is overwhelming, but at the same time I feel do I deserve it? But my fans keep me motivated. Their support is something which I really need and it makes me want to do better.” There were reports that Kriti is in talks to star opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in Vashu Bhagnani’s next, but the actor says she has not signed any other film after Bareilly Ki Barfi. “I have not signed anything post Barielly Ki Barfi. I am reading a lot of scripts.”

