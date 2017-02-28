Kriti Sanon reveals she hated dubbing for her films, but now things have changed

Kriti Sanon was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer Dilwale. Kriti Sanon was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer Dilwale.

Kriti Sanon came under spotlight when she bagged a role in Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol film Dilwale. And ever since, she has been getting good offers. Her next big film is Raabta opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. And considering her busy schedule, Kriti has been hopping shooting sets and dubbing studios. But, something that she hated before, she has started enjoying doing that now – dubbing!

Kriti took to Twitter and shared a picture from a dubbing studio. The wonderfully lit image has an interesting caption. Kriti wrote, “Dubbing is like reliving the whole film, every single emotion in a small silent room!Hated it!Strangely have started enjoyin it now.#Raabta.”

Check out the tweet here.

Dubbing is like reliving the whole film, every single emotion in a small silent room!Hated it!Strangely have started enjoyin it now.#Raabta pic.twitter.com/PUKFLhu5js — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) February 28, 2017

Kriti made her Bollywood debut with 2014 film Heropanti opposite Tiger Shroff. She will next be seen in Raabta, a romantic drama which is scheduled to release on June 9. The film has been extensively shot in Budapest.

Also read | Bareilly Ki Barfi to bring sweet taste to theatres on July 21 next year

Kriti also has Bareilly Ki Barfi releasing in July this year. The romantic comedy, which is in its post-production right now, also stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao. It is being directed by Nil Battey Sannata fame Ashwini Iyer Tiwari.

Kriti and Ayushmann have been sharing a lot of stills and short videos on Instagram from the shoot of their film. It was shot in Lucknow, and looks like the cast had a blast.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd