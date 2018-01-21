Kriti Sanon and Ekta Kapoor shower love on Sushant Singh Rajput on his birthday

Birthday boy Sushant Singh Rajput has well made his place in the industry in no time. Birthday boy Sushant Singh Rajput has well made his place in the industry in no time.

Sushant Singh Rajput celebrates his 32nd birthday today. Sushant first gained loved as a television actor and in movies too, this star has well made a mark. On his special day, not only fans but many others for whom the actor finds a notable place in their lives, have shared love loaded wishes for him. Sushant Singh Rajput’s co-actor Kriti Sanon too shared a wish.

Kriti Sanon tweeted a picture with Sushant and wrote, “Happyyyy Birthday @itsSSR !! Keep that childlike smile always alive..! May you always stay as curious and excited as ever and may all that you wish for come true! 🤗😘.” The two were also seen on a vacation recently as they welcomed the new year together.

Not only this, Kriti is also seen in another birthday wish for the actor which is shared by ace designer ‏Manish Malhotra. Manish tweeted, “Wishing talented and fabulous @itsSSR a very happy birthday 😊keep that amazing warm smile always 😊👍.”

The actor has well made his place in the industry in no time. Ekta Kapoor who gave Sushant his famous show Pavitra Rishta also shared a birthday wish for the actor. Ekta, who seems to have a nick name for the actor posted, “Happie bday sushiiiiii @sushantsinghrajput.”

Sophie Choudry‏ also shared a post which read, ““Life isn’t about finding yourself. Life is about creating yourself. “ http://G.B.Shaw ❤️. Happy birthday @itsSSR .. Wishing you the most amazing year full of good times, positive vibes & the kind of creativity you strive for!! 🤗”

See all the birthday wishes for Sushant Singh Rajput here:

Happyyyy Birthday @itsSSR !! Keep that childlike smile always alive..! May you always stay as curious and excited as ever and may all that you wish for come true! 🤗😘 pic.twitter.com/fFyd4Dtr3U — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) January 21, 2018

Wishing talented and fabulous @itsSSR a very happy birthday 😊keep that amazing warm smile always 😊👍 pic.twitter.com/bYGYWjzGpc — Manish Malhotra (@ManishMalhotra) January 21, 2018

“Life isn’t about finding yourself. Life is about creating yourself. “ http://t.co/xq9QlKsH3G❤️. Happy birthday @itsSSR .. Wishing you the most amazing year full of good times, positive vibes & the kind of creativity you strive for!! 🤗 pic.twitter.com/BAkfHNvv6W — Sophie Choudry (@Sophie_Choudry) January 21, 2018

We celebrate your birthday because we think you were born.

Little do we know, where you’ve come from. #SelfMusing 😉 Happy Birthday to the most curious mind I know, @itsSSR.#HappyBirthdaySushant #HappyBirthdaySushantSinghRajput — Shirish Kunder (@ShirishKunder) January 21, 2018

We too wish a happy birthday to Sushant Singh Rajput.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd