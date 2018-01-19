Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan and Tiger Shroff raise the oomph quotient of Dabboo Ratnani 2018 calendar

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan and others on Dabboo Ratnani 2018 Calendar. (Photo: Dabboo Ratnani) Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan and others on Dabboo Ratnani 2018 Calendar. (Photo: Dabboo Ratnani)

As put by megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Dabbo Ratnani’s annual calendar brings together the entire Indian film industry in a few pages. And again, it is that time of the year when the photographer has made the A-listers of tinsel town go an extra mile to give the best shots that reveal a candid and an unexpected side of them.

Following the trend of last nineteen years, this year too Ratnani has snapped Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Sanjay Dutt, Aishwarya Rai, Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra among others. And now after gushing over the behind-the-scenes shots of the actorS with the Dabboo Ratnani family, now it is time to have a look at their calendar photoshoot pictures which the stars have been sharing on their social media accounts post the grand launch of the 2018 calendar.

Kriti Sanon who made an appearance on the most-coveted calendar for the third time in a row turned heads as she posted her photo from the calendar shoot. The Bareilly Ki Barfi actor went topless this time and added the oomph quotient to the calendar. “The sexiest way to start 2018! 💃🏻💃🏻Here’s my shot from #dabbooratnanicalendar2018,” wrote Kriti along with the photo. After looking at Kriti’s portrait one can definitely say that the click is a perfect example of Ratnani’s sheer brilliance with the camera lens. Before Kriti, actors who have gone topless for Ratnani’s calendar includes Disha Patani, Vidya Balan, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt and Parineeti Chopra.

The other actor who posted his click from the calendar photoshoot is Tiger Shroff who seem to have put in a lot of hard work for his shot. Striking a martial arts pose, the action-hero of Bollywood went shirtless and flaunted his toned muscles. October actor Varun Dhawan’s click also surfaced on his Instagram account. Sharing the photo Varun wrote, “2018 @dabbooratnani. Hold on.”

Here are some of the pictures of Dabboo Ratnani’s 2018 calendar.

The photos of the other celebrities are yet to be released.

