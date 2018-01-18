Kriti Sanon is all smiles while posing for Dabboo Ratnani’s 2018 calendar

Looks like Kriti Sanon had a lot of fun shooting for Dabboo Ratnani’s 2018 calendar. Looks like Kriti Sanon had a lot of fun shooting for Dabboo Ratnani’s 2018 calendar.

The photos from Dabboo Ratnani’s annual celebrity calendar are one of the most awaited celebrity pictures of the year. Featuring in the Dabboo Ratnani calendar for the third time in a row is none other than Raabta actor Kriti Sanon. And this year too, she is a treat to our eyes in her cowgirl avatar.

Complete with distressed denims, brown boots and a cowgirl hat, Kriti is nailing the casual look in every sense of the word. She has, somehow, managed to blend in chic and casual perfectly. And her carefree poses with Ratnani and his wife Manisha Ratnani are just a cherry on the top.

Kriti even struck a pose with Ratnani’s kids — Myrah, Kiara and Shivaan. And it is difficult to take our eyes off her million-dollar smile in the behind-the-scene pictures. Looks like Kriti had loads of fun while shooting with Ratnani. While Kriti looked her sultry best in the last two shoots, this year Dabboo is aiming at capturing her chirpy and cheerful side with the cameras.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon will next be seen in Shree Narayan Singh’s Batti Gul Meter Chalu opposite Shahid Kapoor. Kriti received the love of fans and critics alike in her last venture, Bareilly Ki Barfi.

Other celebrities appearing on the calendar this year are Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai, Vidya Balan, Parineeti Chopra, Kajol, Aamir Khan and others are featuring in the calendar. The one who is making her debut in the calendar is Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar. Last year, it was Disha Patani who featured in the calendar for the first time.

