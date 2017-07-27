On Kriti Sanon’s birthday, Sushant Singh Rajput has the most adorable thing to say

- Happy Birthday Kriti Sanon: Before winning hearts with her acting, she grabbed eyeballs with these ads. See her old videos, photos
Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon turned 27 today. While her Bareilly Ki Barfi co-stars Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana posted cute photos of the actress along with the hashtag #BareillyKiBarfi, it was Sushant Singh Rajput’s long adorable message that caught our attention.
Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon started shooting for their film Raabta, there have been rumours about them being a couple. In fact, when Sushant and Ankita Lokhande parted ways. many had speculated that it was his alleged bond with Kriti that led to the TV stars’ breakup. However, the Raabta stars have maintained the ‘we are just good friends’ stance.
Bitti has not yet responded to the message but we can bet you it’s going to spark dating rumours again.
Meanwhile, here’s how other stars wished Kriti Sanon.
Dilli ki he
Bahut talented he
Jabardast dikhti he
Superstar he ?
O beta ye to tum he ho 😀
happy birthday @kritisanon #BittiKaBirthday 🍻💃😘🎷🎷
— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) July 27, 2017
Happy bday to #BareillyKiBarfi @kritisanon!! प्रस्तुत है -the most treasured first look test pic of Bitti and Chirag! तुम्हारा चिराग़ दुबे 🎈 pic.twitter.com/RiL7djystb
— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) July 27, 2017
#BittiKaBirthday #BareillyKiBarfi pic.twitter.com/0kmqKmPyPG
— Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) July 27, 2017
#BittiKaBirthday hai aaj! A very happy birthday to the Barfi of Bollywood @kritisanon 💃🏽❤ pic.twitter.com/43mDxoULBS
— Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (@Ashwinyiyer) July 27, 2017
#HappyBirthdayKritiSanon – hope your day is as beautiful as you! ❤️😘🤗 Good luck for @BareillyKiBarfi #BittiKaBirthday @kritisanon pic.twitter.com/mqVIebvz3G
— Anushka Arora (@Anushka_Arora) July 27, 2017
Kriti Sanon had made her Bollywood debut opposite Tiger Shroff in Heropanti. Later, she worked in films like Dilwale, Raabta and will soon be seen in Bareilly Ki Barfi. Kriti’s rise in the film industry has been slow but steady.
