Kriti Sanon: Bareilly Ki Barfi and Raabta helped me evolve

Kriti Sanon says her films Raabta and Bareilly Ki Barfi have helped her evolve both as an actor and as a person, Kriti Sanon says her films Raabta and Bareilly Ki Barfi have helped her evolve both as an actor and as a person,

Actress Kriti Sanon says her films Raabta and Bareilly Ki Barfi have helped her evolve both as an actor and as a person. “I personally feel that you need to grow with every film. You have to find a new way, a different way, a new process to do what you do. You have to look at things differently and these two films have immensely helped me grow as an actor as well as a person,” Kriti said.

Kriti walked the runway for designer Arpita Mehta on the ultimate day of Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Winter/ Festive 2017. Though Raabta failed to garner good business at the box-office, Kriti’s latest release Bareilly Ki Barfi is receiving positive response and she feels overwhelmed.

“I am very overwhelmed that it is getting such a great response from critics as well as the audience. The janta’s (audience) reaction is amazing. I have been reading all the tweets. It’s a family entertainer,” she said. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the film also stars Rajkumar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana.

Talking about coming back on runway, Kriti said that her modelling experience has helped her a lot. “It helped a lot as I don’t need as many rehearsals . I know what to do on the ramp. I know bits of technicalities with respect to drapes and trails and how to handle them,” she said.

Asked what she thinks about models complaining of having a Bollywood showstopper and stealing their job, Kriti said: “I am not stealing their job any ways. I was a model so I never felt that way. I think firstly they are stunning and they know their job well.” The Dilwale star praised the models and said that they “carry any garment because of their body type and their walk.

“And everything looks good on them,” Kriti added. Kriti ventured into Hindi filmdom in 2014 with Heropanti and since then she has managed to have a strong fan base. The actress currently has 1.39 million fans on Twitter. But does she feel any complications due to her celebrity status?

“Its just that your privacy goes away. fame actually works for you as you want that appreciation and love for audience. Yes, You can’t have golgappas and you can’t walk around in your pyjamas or go to the mall,” she said.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App