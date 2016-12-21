Bareilly Ki Barfi is quirky, cute: Kriti Sanon

Bareilly Ki Barfi stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon. Bareilly Ki Barfi stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon.

Actor Kriti Sanon says her upcoming film Bareilly Ki Barfi is quirky, cute and light. “Bareilly Ki Barfi has been my fastest film which I have shot in one schedule and that’s also a very special and a different film. It’s quirky, cute and light,” Kriti said.

Kriti, who was here last week for the launch of her label Ms. Taken’s three day KISS – Keep It Stylish Sale, says she love to dress up. “Fashion has been something that I have been really into since a very long time. Every girl likes dressing up and I am those girls who take a little time to dress up. I love to dress up at occasions. I could not follow one particular person for style…I wanted to do something that I put in my personal style in,” she added.

Coming back to the film, Kriti expressed that it has got a “bit of comedy and romance” too.

Bareilly Ki Barfi is directed by Nil Battey Sannata fame director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

Kriti has lauded the director and the writer of the film. “The film is very well written by Nitesh Tiwari and very well directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari,” she added.

Bareilly Ki Barfi, which is slated to release on July 21 next year, is a romantic comedy rooted in the subculture of the north Indian city Bareilly. The film also stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao. The film will feature Ayushmann as the owner of a printing press. Rajkummar will be seen as an author and Kriti as a straightforward and liberated girl.