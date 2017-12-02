Kriti Sanon and Yami Gautam on threats to Deepika Padukone: It is scary, unacceptable

Deepika Padukone recieves support from bollywood actors Kriti Sanon and Yami Gautam. Deepika Padukone recieves support from bollywood actors Kriti Sanon and Yami Gautam.

Actors Kriti Sanon and Yami Gautam have said the threats given to Deepika Padukone for essaying the role of Rajput queen Padmini in Padmavati are scary and unacceptable. Kriti said as an actor it is her job to portray various characters and because of the recent threats to Deepika she will now think twice before picking up a role.

“It is very scary to be part of the industry and see something like that is happening. Acting is our job, we are portraying characters which is our job. I will be scared to portray a character in the future where it might offend someone, publicly someone can give me death threat. “I think it is something that media also should not be showing so much. If any one goes out there and says that ‘I give reward on so and so thing’, I don’t think media should show it. It is not something to be shown or to be spread. It needs to be taken care of from every end,” Kriti said on the sidelines of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards.

Yami, who also attended the event, said the whole controversy around the film is “shocking” and she hopes things will soon get sorted. “It is unacceptable. The way it is going it is really unacceptable. It is shocking, the way it is going. I really hope it comes to some solution and really fast. Because a film is made with lot of hard work.

“I am sure there are some concerns (of certain people) but it should be watched first and then an opinion should be passed,” she said. Padmavati has been facing troubles with various Rajput groups and political leaders accusing Bhansali of “distorting historical facts” and depicting queen Padmavati in the wrong light.

It was rumoured that there is a romantic dream sequence in the film between Padmavati (Deepika) and Sultan Alauddin Khilji (Ranveer Singh), a claim which the director has time and again rejected. Last month, the makers deferred the release date of Padmavati. They will announce the new release date when they get certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification.

