Kriti Sanon joins Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh starrer Housefull 4

Bareily Ki Barfi actor Kriti Sanon, who made her dream debut with Sajid Nadiadwala’s Heropanti opposite Tiger Shorff, is all set to reunite with her mentor for Housefull 4. After several speculations regarding the female leads of the multi starrer, Kriti Sanon has been finalised as one of the leading ladies. While Akshay Kumar and Ritiesh Deshmukh will reprise their roles in the fourth installment of the comedy series, another fresh face to join the crazy squad of Housefull team is Race 3 actor Bobby Deol.

Kriti Sanon will, reportedly, be paired opposite Akshay Kumar in Housefull 4. While talking about the film, Kriti said, “Joining the cast of Housefull 4 is like coming back home. My journey started with Sajid sir in Heropanti. Since then, he has always been there for me and has guided me. I can’t wait to work with him again and that too, in the super-successful Housefull franchise!”

Housefull 4 which is touted as a reincarnation drama will be mounted on a huge budget and set in two eras. Reports of Parineeti Chopra joining the cast of the film are also making the rounds. However, the remaining cast of the film has not yet been confirmed by the makers. Just like the last two installments of the series, Housefull 4 will be helmed by Sajid Khan. The film is expected to make its way to the cinema halls on Diwali 2019.

