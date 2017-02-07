Behind Kriti Sanon’s innocent face is a wild child and her new photo shoot just unleashed it

Kriti Sanon has shot for her forthcoming films Raabta and Bareily Ki Barfi. Kriti Sanon has shot for her forthcoming films Raabta and Bareily Ki Barfi.

Kriti Sanon, whose last project was Dilwale with the iconic jodi of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, has been away from the screen since 2015. However, the actor is leaving no chance to keep herself in the news. The actor recently shot for a magazine and it wouldn’t be a lie if we call her a wild child. Kriti, who has always been seen in a sweet, innocent, bubbly kind of roles, has pulled up her socks to tag herself as the wildest and hottest of the town.

In one of the still, the actor asks, “Will you still love me when I’m no longer young and beautiful.” Well, our question is, who wouldn’t?

Speculation suggested Kriti is dating the reel life MS Dhoni, Sushant Singh Rajput. The rumours went rife when the two were shooting for their upcoming film, Raabta. However, the duo has time and again denied the relationship. On the work front, Kriti has wrapped up Bareilly Ki Barfi. The film, directed by Nil Battey Sannata fame Ashwini Iyer also stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkumar Rao in the lead role.

Talking about her Bareilly Ki Barfi role, the actor said, ““It’s something I have never done before and I get attracted to quirky characters. My role is completely opposite to who I am.” Bareilly Ki Barfi is a quirky romantic comedy rooted in the subculture of the north Indian town Bareilly. Kriti also expressed that the film, which is scheduled for July 21 release, is her fastest film which she has shot in one schedule.

