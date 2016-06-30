Kriti makers to file defamation suit against Nepali filmmaker

Producers of short film Kriti, are set to file a defamation suit against Nepali filmmaker Aneel Neupane, who claimed Shirish Kunder’s Kriti is a copy of his film Bob. Producers of short film Kriti, are set to file a defamation suit against Nepali filmmaker Aneel Neupane, who claimed Shirish Kunder’s Kriti is a copy of his film Bob.

Muvizz.com, the producers of the short film Kriti, are set to file a defamation suit against Nepali filmmaker Aneel Neupane, who claimed that Bollywood filmmaker Shirish Kunder’s short movie Kriti is a copy of his film Bob.

Advocate Rizwan Siddiquee, representing Kunder and Muvizz.com, has stated: “As of now, my client’s film Kriti is being exhibited on Muvizz.com, Dailymotion, Vimeo and Facebook. We have also explained our legal position to YouTube channel.

“YouTube has accordingly forthwith removed the film BOB from its channel because of objections. It is apparent that no case of plagiarism is made out against my clients as was alleged by Aneel Neupane.

“Nonetheless, my clients are fully co-operating with YouTube in the said matter, and are hopeful that their film shall be exhibited soon on their esteemed platform.”

Kriti, a psychological thriller, features Manoj Bajpayee, Radhika Apte and Neha Sharma.

Muvizz.com have also released an official statement stating that they have initiated legal proceedings and will also be filing a defamation suit.

“Before anything else, let’s look at the facts: We have asked the director of Bob to substantiate his allegations with facts. Not only has he failed to do that but has so far chosen to not even reply to our legal communication.”

“Bob was initially released online with a private key to the director’s personal friends, none of whom are known to anyone at our end. If otherwise, we would like to know who amongst those with access shared the private key and more importantly to whom was it shared with.”

The statement also read that Kriti was shot in February 2016, and Bob was published on YouTube in May 2016, so the idea that Kriti was copied purely because it was released a month later on YouTube is ridiculous.

“A takedown on YouTube is not a proof of wrongdoing but only that the matter is being investigated.

“Clearly, the above facts belie such frivolous allegations and only serve to further enhance the popularity and viewership of Kriti. We repose full faith and conviction in our fans that they will not be deluded by these petty self-serving diversionary tactics and support us in our endeavor to make ‘Kriti’ an even bigger success.”

Kriti, an 18-minute short film, was released online on June 22.

