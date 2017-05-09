Konkana Sen Sharma wins best actor award for Lipstick Under My Burkha at New York Indian Film Festival

Konkana Sen Sharma won Best Actor award for her spectacular performance in Lipstick Under My Burkha at New York Indian Film Festival 2017. Konkana Sen Sharma won Best Actor award for her spectacular performance in Lipstick Under My Burkha at New York Indian Film Festival 2017.

After dealing with many controversies around its theatrical release in India, the makers of Lipstick Under My Burkha have a reason to rejoice as the lead actor of the movie Konkana Sen Sharma has been awarded the best actor award at the New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF) 2017. Presented by the Indo-American Arts Council, the film festival took place from April 30 to May 7.

The official handle of NYIFF tweeted the entire list of winners. “#NYIFF2017 Awards Winner Best Actress is @konkonas @chhabs @aroonshiv,” read the tweet. Konkana who played the lead in the film along with Ratna Pathak was congratulated by director Alankrita Shrivastava on her big win. Alankrita tweeted, “Yay! @konkonas wins best actress at @nyindianff for @lipstickmovie#lipstickundermyburkha.”

Earlier the film won Gender Equality Award at the Mumbai Film Festival and the Audience Award at the Glasgow Film Festival.

Lipstick Under My Burkha follows the journey of a burkha-clad college girl who aspires to be a pop singer, a two-timing beautician trying to escape the claustrophobia of a small town, a housewife and mother of three who leads the alternate life of a saleswoman, and a 55-year-old widow who rediscovers her sexuality through a phone romance.

Not only this, Konkana was also awarded the Best Director award for her directorial debut, A Death in the Gunj at the award ceremony. “#NYIFF2017 Awards Winner Best Director is Konkona Sensharma @konkonas @chhabs @aroonshiv,” tweeted NYIFF. The drama thriller, A Death in the Gunj, directed by Konkana stars Kalki Koechlin, Vikrant Massey, Jim Sarbh and Tanuja. The film also marks one of the last performances by veteran actor Om Puri, who passed away earlier this year.

Konkana too shared the excitement of winning the awards as she bid goodbye to the New York city. Posting a picture of her awards, Konkana wrote, “Goodbye New York! #bestdirector #bestactress.”

The others who grabbed awards at the 17th annual extravaganza included K Kaladharan (Best actor) for Malayalam film Ottayaal n Paatha (A Narrow Path), Shubhashish Bhutiani for Mukti Bhawan (Best Film), An Insignificant Man (best documentary) and Malayalam film, Kammatipaddam, was honoured for the screenplay. Onir’s film, Aaba, was declared the best short film at the festival.

