Koffee With Karan: Varun Dhawan fakes boner, Alia Bhatt is embarrassed when her relationship status gets revealed. Watch video

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan back on Koffee With Karan show again with Karan Johar Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan back on Koffee With Karan show again with Karan Johar

We know Karan Johar loves Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan and maybe that’s the reason why he called them one more time this season. Karan’s ‘Students’ are returning in order to promote their upcoming film – Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Alia appeared on the premiere episode of the ongoing season 5 of Koffee With Karan with Shah Rukh Khan, and finally got rid of her tag of goofing up the GK questions. However, her newly acquired throne is yet again in danger when she would have to answer rapid fire questions. When Karan asked Alia to name three citrus fruits, she answered, ‘Orange’ and ‘Santara’ after which the director corrects her saying – both are the same!

More from the world of Entertainment:

In fact, in this episode, we would also meet a new side of Alia. The angry side. Yes, Varun tells the viewers that his co-star is extremely short-tempered and while he is on the verge of proving his point, Alia shoots a pillow at him, only to prove him just right.

Watch | Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt next guests on Koffee With Karan season 5

Varun also becomes the victim of the weird glares as he abruptly pauses and looks at Alia when Karan questions him, “What is it that Sidharth Malhotra has and you don’t?” Well, his single look did explain a lot of things and put all those relationship rumours between Alia and Sid to rest.

Watch | Alia Bhatt is miffed with Varun Dhawan on Koffee With Karan season 5

And if you thought the fun is getting over just there, then you are wrong as the actor will give a blow dry to Alia (no puns intended) and even fake his boner, claiming ‘nothing is happening here.’ Well, Alia and Varun are totally on a roll and compatible. And it is always fun to see the two and the the third one from Student Of The Year, Sidharth, catching up every now and then.

Also read | Badrinath Ki Dulhania song: Celebrate Holi in Badri style with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan.

Alia and Varun are prepping up for Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The trailer of the film has been loved, and so is the title track. The film is produced by KJo and is scheduled to release this Holi weekend.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd