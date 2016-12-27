Koffee With Karan: Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma have a fan in Deepika Padukone

Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif came on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan 5 and made some no-bars attached revelations on the show. Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif came on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan 5 and made some no-bars attached revelations on the show.

If you are of the same view that the latest episode of Koffee With Karan was one of this season’s best, and both Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma were on fire, there is someone else who agrees with us. Deepika Padukone thinks on the same lines too. This, when neither Kat nor Anushka preferred to call Deepika their ‘friend’ on the show. Surprised?

Katrina and Anushka were at their sassiest best, leaving host and filmmaker Karan Johar in total ‘meltdown’. So much so, that it even left the viewers sweating due to their hysteric connotations and reactions on every petty thing – definitely one of a kind ever seen on the celebrity chat show. The two beauties accepted that they are not like the typical actor-friends in the industry and comfortably give each other space. They, however, refrained from calling Deepika Padukone their ‘friend’. While we never saw Deepika and Anushka bonding (one word: Ranveer Singh), and keeping distance, her cold vibes with Katrina only brings one name to our head – Ranbir Kapoor. Now that Ranbir is out of both Deepika and Kat’s lives, looks like our Piku has extended an olive branch towards Katrina, by posting a tweet praising the two girls and the episode.

Deepika Padukone has always stayed away from both Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, due to the connection of her former and current boyfriends Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, with the two girls.

Deepika wrote “these girls were on fire!😍what a fun episode…👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼”.

these girls were on fire!😍what a fun episode…👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 http://t.co/BmWqWE4fXT — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) December 27, 2016

There was a time when Deepika and Katrina were never seen under the same roof and shared cold vibes. But after years of rivalry, they reportedly buried the hatchet at a recent awards night with Shah Rukh Khan being the pacemaker. Sometimes, heartbreaks help in mending ties. And these two girls are the latest example.

