Koffee With Karan: Alia Bhatt’s jealous of Jacqueline Fernandez? Sidharth Malhotra can’t answer that one

Koffee With Karan season 5: Jacqueline Fernandez and Sidharth Malhotra will come on Karan Johar’s show in January 8th episode. Koffee With Karan season 5: Jacqueline Fernandez and Sidharth Malhotra will come on Karan Johar’s show in January 8th episode.

This week’s Koffee With Karan episode is for sure to leave you entertained as the couch will be graced by two hotties of B-town, Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez. The two get too cosy on the couch and do not leave any chance to flirt with each other. While Sid is his charming self, Jacqueline said she wants to give babies to him. Yes, you read that right.

Watch the teaser here:

#KoffeeWithKaran is set to get steamier this Sunday, as @S1dharthM & @Asli_Jacqueline bring on the hilarity, madness & loads of oomph! pic.twitter.com/OxadNkvS9J — Star World (@StarWorldIndia) January 3, 2017

In a teaser video of the episode, Jacqueline tells Karan that Sid is extremely flirtatious by nature and in a fraction of second, we see her asking the star, “Are you an orphanage because I want to give you babies.” Later, Karan asks Sidharth if Alia Bhatt has a problem with Jacqueline. Surprised, Sid is at a loss of words and asks, “Why would she be jealous?” Now that is one question we would like answered.

Karan again sees an opportunity when Sidharth and Jacqueline sit almost cuddling each other on the couch. Karan pointedly asks, “I knew, Jacqueline, you were feeling cold, is this the warmth you asked for?”

Also read | Koffee With Karan 5: Sidharth Malhotra spoke about having phone sex, and Jacqueline Fernandez is all giggles

The couple is on the set to promote their next release together, Reload, which is said to be the sequel of the Hrithik Roshan – Katrina Kaif-starrer Bang Bang. They have shared screen space together in the 2015 release, Brother. According to the buzz, Alia and Sidharth are dating each other.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Apart from Reload, Jacqueline will be seen in Judwaa sequel, which will also star Varun Dhawan and Taapsee Pannu. On the other hand, Sidharth is working on Ittefaq’s remake with Sonakshi Sinha. Ittefaq is a remake of Rajsh Khanna’s 1969 film.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd