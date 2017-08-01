Koena Mitra receives lewd call, lodges police complaint

Koena Mitra registered a sexual harassment complaint after receiving nearly 40-50 unknown calls. Koena Mitra registered a sexual harassment complaint after receiving nearly 40-50 unknown calls.

Koena Mitra, who starred in films like like Apna Sapna Money Money and Heyy Babyy, has been harassed over the phone.

According to the complaint lodged at the Oshiwara police station in Mumbai, the 33-year-old actor received calls from an unknown person asking her for a night out. The actress has registered a sexual harassment complaint after receiving nearly 40-50 unknown calls.

When we at indianexpress.com tried to get in touch with the actress, Koena Mitra confirmed the situation. She added, “I will give statements after I get results from Mumbai police. Thanks.”

A report in Mid-day has quoted a police officer as saying, “We have booked the caller under section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of IPC and are investigating the case further.”

The same report also stated, “After Koena finally decided to answer the phone, the caller started abusing her, following which he asked her on a night out, offering her money.”

Koena Mitra started her glamorous career as a model. She also featured in music videos. Her first film appearance was the special appearance in Ram Gopal Verma’s Road. Films like Musafir, Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena and Apna Sapna Money Money followed.

Koena, who has been away from the Bollywood circuit for a while now, is waiting for the police to act on her complaint.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd