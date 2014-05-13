Rajinikanth’s Kochadaiiyaan release delayed only due to technical reasons

Makers of Rajinikanth’s ‘Kochadaiyaan’ made it clear that the film’s release was being delayed due to technical reasons only. Makers of Rajinikanth’s ‘Kochadaiyaan’ made it clear that the film’s release was being delayed due to technical reasons only.

Makers of ‘Superstar’ Rajnikanth’s much-awaited ‘Kochadaiiyaan‘ made it clear that the film’s release was being delayed due to technical reasons only and assured that the multi-lingual film will hit the screens on May 23 as announced last week.

The reschedule was on account of delay in rendering of 3D versions of the film which ‘took longer than anticipated’ even as there was a spike in demand for screens, a release from the film unit said today.

Further, there was a demand for additional 2,000 screens all over the world, spurred by the surge in advance bookings, it said adding 1.25 lakh tickets were sold in two hours in Chennai after bookings opened.

The decision to reschedule the film to May 23, 2014 as against May 9 was taken to ensure that the prints and content of the film reached all designated theatres across the globe on time, it said.

“The film would be released with all its glamour on May 23, 2014 as a summer bonanza,” it added.

The clarification from the film unit came in the wake of reports in a section of the media that the film was facing financial hurdles and therefore the delay in release.

‘Kochadaiyaan,’ shot using motion capture technology, also stars Deepika Padukone, Jackie Shroff and R Sarath Kumar, among others.

A R Rahman has scored the music and Rajnikant’s daughter Soundarya is the director of the film, which will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Marathi and English.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App