Knew focus will be on Sanjay Dutt in Bhoomi: Sidhant Gupta

Sidhant Gupta will be seen in Sanjay Dutt's Bhoomi

Actor Sidhant Gupta of ‘Tashan-E-Ishq’ TV show fame features in Sanjay Dutt’s comeback film ‘Bhoomi’ and says he is aware that the entire focus will be on Dutt.After appearing in several TV commercials, Sidhant was seen on the popular show ‘Tashan-E-Ishq’. He was one of the contestants on season nine of dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ and will now be seen on the big screen in ‘Bhoomi’.

“The most special thing about ‘Bhoomi’ is that it is a comeback film of Sanjay Dutt. I knew that the focus will be on him. I too was waiting to see him on the big screen. I rather feel blessed to be working in his comeback film. I have grown up watching his films and I like him as an actor,” Sidhant told PTI. The young actor was initially nervous to be working with the ‘Munnabhai MBBS’ star. “I was a bit nervous, considering his experience and aura that I had in mind about him. But he is a very chilled out person, he made me feel so comfortable that it became easy to do the scenes,” he adds.

In Omung Kumar-directed film ‘Bhoomi’, Sidhant plays the role of Aditi Rao Hydari’s love interest. The film is set to release on September 22. Besides this movie, Sidhant has signed two other films but did not share details about them. Sidhant feels in the world of glitz and glamour, hard work and talent matters but even destiny plays a major role.

“It is about being at the right time, at the right place. It is survival of the fittest. Today hundreds of people come to this dream city of Mumbai to become an actor but only a few are able to get work here. I feel blessed to be getting work earlier in television and now in films,” he adds.

Sidhant, who hails from Jammu, came to Mumbai to do films and hopes the dream doesn’t end soon. “I was in Delhi and was going to become a pilot and at the same time, I took up modelling and I got drawn into this world (of films). Later I did my acting course, did theatre, got a television show and now doing films. I feel I am growing, going ahead in life,” he adds.

