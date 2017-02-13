Kiss Day 2017: Before Valentine’s Day, Rangoon makers create kissing booths across India

Kiss Day 2017: Rangoon — a film which has its lead protagonist Kangana Ranaut locking lips more than once — has come out with just the panacea. Kiss Day 2017: Rangoon — a film which has its lead protagonist Kangana Ranaut locking lips more than once — has come out with just the panacea.

It is Kiss Day today but this PDA is always frowned upon in India. Try kissing in public in India and before you know it, the moral police will be upon you. But it seems Rangoon — a film which has its lead protagonist Kangana Ranaut locking lips more than once — has come out with just the panacea.

As it is the season of love, the makers have decided to set up kissing photo booths across cinema halls, where couples who are willing to share their love story would have to encapsulate passion for the cameras. Today being the kiss day, we cannot think of a better day than today to bring this idea into motion.

However, Bollywood and history of kisses have been a controversial one. Whether it is steamy onscreen kisses in films such as Sidhartha to Dhoom 2, kisses have either became talking point or led to censors flexing their muscle. Not that off-screen kisses have fared any better. When Richard Gere kissed Shilpa Shetty during his India visit, as a nation we collectively outraged.

Being kiss day, the couples who feels and believes that nothing expresses love better than a passionate kiss will get a chance replicating the Rangoon poster moment with a customised one. And remember when Mika Singh kissed Rakhi Sawant at a party? Well, that was a different kettle of fish altogether!

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banners of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, Rangoon is all set to hit the theatres on February 24.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd