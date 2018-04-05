Kirti Kulhari: Hoping Blackmail does well at the box-office

Abhinay Deo’s directorial Blackmail stars Irrfan Khan, Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh, Omi Vaidya, Anuja Sathe and more. Abhinay Deo’s directorial Blackmail stars Irrfan Khan, Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh, Omi Vaidya, Anuja Sathe and more.

Kirti Kulhari who is busy promoting her upcoming film Blackmail hopes that it does well at the box-office. Kirti interacted with the media here on Wednesday to promote the film. When asked what helps an actor to get more work — box office success or good performance, the actress said: “It’s both actually… Numbers always help, I think more than the performance. But it also depends… There are some people in the industry to whom what matters is how good the actor is but to others it doesn’t.

“What matters to them is how much money the film made and what kind of market this particular actor has so, both the things matter but in different degrees to different people. Having said that, if I have performed brilliantly and my film doesn’t do well at the box-office, it does reduce the chances of me getting good work. So I hope ‘Blackmail’ does well at the box-office.”

Kirti has worked in different films like Pink, Indu Sarkar and now a comedy. The actor says that it was her conscious effort to do these films and was growing with each of them. “It’s a very conscious effort. It’s not something that happens by chance. I have to very consciously choose the kind of work I want to do. I don’t care about the image I have. What matters to me is that with every film, I am growing more and more as an actor, pushing and challenging myself. That’s what I look for and upon that my choices are based,” she said.

Talking about her future projects, Kirti said: “I have a film called ‘Uri’ in which I am working with Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam and Paresh Rawal. It is based on surgical strikes and I am playing an Army officer so currently I am shooting for that till May or June end. I have another called ’50-50′, it’s a working title. It is directed by Ashiwini Chaudhary and stars Randeep Hooda and Shreyas Talpade. I am playing a bar dancer and I have one short film called ‘Maya’ which is going to come out very soon.”

Abhinay Deo’s directorial Blackmail stars Irrfan Khan, Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh, Omi Vaidya, Anuja Sathe, Pradhuman Singh Mall and Gajraj Rao. It is produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and Deo’s RDP Motion Pictures. Blackmail is slated to release Friday.

