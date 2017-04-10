Kim Sharma left penniless after being dumped by husband? Here is her answer

Kim Sharma and Ali Punjani got married in 2010 in Mombasa, Kenya. Kim Sharma and Ali Punjani got married in 2010 in Mombasa, Kenya.

Earlier today, it was reported that model-actor Kim Sharma’s marriage with Kenyan businessman Ali Punjani is over and she has been in Mumbai for the last few weeks. It was also reported that she is left with no money after her husband dumped her for another woman. Kim took to Twitter and slammed all those rumours. Kim wrote on Twitter, “When you spend the weekend raging at #Coldplay and come back to find out you’re penniless. I can’t wrap my head around all these different angles and “groundbreaking” details everyone seems to know so much about. Straight from the horse’s mouth – There is much ado about nothing.”

When you spend the weekend raging at #Coldplay and come back to find out you’re “penniless” 😶 pic.twitter.com/4qVxBcvqlm — Kim Sharma (@kimsharma3) April 10, 2017

I can’t wrap my head around all these different angles and “groundbreaking” details everyone seems to know so much about. (1/2) — Kim Sharma (@kimsharma3) April 10, 2017

Straight from the horse’s mouth – There is much ado about nothing. Next. (2/2) — Kim Sharma (@kimsharma3) April 10, 2017

Kim and Ali got married in 2010 in Mombasa, Kenya. The two got married within a week of dating each other. “Ali left Kim as he got attracted to another woman. The irony is that when Ali met Kim, he was plump and not great-looking but now because he is in love, he has lost weight and looking great. But Kim is left with no money or financial security. Right now, she is looking to establish her business in Mumbai to provide for herself financially. She is now a brand strategist and goes by the name Kimi Sharma (her real name). Kimi didn’t just leave their home in Kenya behind, but her job as the CEO of Punjani’s chain of hotels as well,” a source was quoted in a DNA report.

Some media reports also suggested that Kim desperately wanted to marry Ali. There were also rumours that before her marriage with Ali, Kim wanted to settle down Spanish boyfriend Carlos Marin. Kim wanted to shift her base to Madrid.

