Kiku Sharda follows Twinkle Khanna’s advice, has Chinese food without ‘MSG’

Looks like Kiku Sharda is the one who is going to have the last laugh over the infamous Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh imitation. Looks like Kiku Sharda is the one who is going to have the last laugh over the infamous Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh imitation.

Among the many people who have had a history with rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is our beloved comedian Kiku Sharda. Kiku, popularly known as Palak on screen, had earlier got booked for imitating the Dera Sacha Sauda chief during a gag on TV and hurting the religious sentiments of his followers.

Now, when the self-claimed godman has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, Kiku has something to say. And looks like he is the one who is going to have the last laugh. Here’s what really happened.

In her weekly blog with TOI, Twinkle Khanna suggested that Kiku Sharda should celebrate the news of Ram Rahim’s conviction by having Chinese food without ‘MSG’ and complying with her tongue-in-cheek advice, today Kiku shared a picture of himself and his wife having dinner outside. He wrote, “Enjoying a peaceful Chinese meal with no monosodium glutamate 😊@mrsfunnybones 🙏🏻@priyankasharda3.”

Twinkle’s column read, “I think he (Kiku) should immediately go to the nearest Chinese restaurant to celebrate, order a beer and tell the waiter, ‘I don’t want any monosodium glutamate in my Schezwan chicken, you people should lock away your MSG too. Cheers!’”

Hahaha! And life moves on with its tongue firmly in its cheek:) http://t.co/3dAz5dQ9x3 — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) August 28, 2017

To Kiku’s present tweet, Twinkle also replied, “Hahaha! And life moves on with its tongue firmly in its cheek:).”

Well, when Kiku was earlier arrested for disrespecting the Dera, he was kept for 14 days in judicial custody and even apologised for his actions online.

Enjoying a peaceful Chinese meal with no monosodium glutamate 😊@mrsfunnybones 🙏🏻@priyankasharda3 pic.twitter.com/bCpLIwpVLs — kiku sharda (@kikusharda) August 28, 2017

He had tweeted, “Doston the act on TV was not to hurt anyone’s feelings. My apologies to @Gurmeetramrahim ji and his followers. Let’s spread happiness. 🙏.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd