Kick 2: Salman Khan starrer to release on Christmas 2019

Kick 2: Salman Khan’s Sajid Nadiadwala film Kick is set for a sequel. Kick 2: Salman Khan’s Sajid Nadiadwala film Kick is set for a sequel.

Here is a happy news for all Salman Khan fans. Sajid Nadiadwala has announced the sequel to his hit 2014 film Kick. Yes, Devil is back in Kick 2! Kick featured Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Randeep Hooda in the lead roles and Nawazuddin Siddiqui played the antagonist in the film.

The official announcement of Kick 2 reads as, “The wait is over! #DEVILisBACK!! #SajidNadiadwala’s Kick 2 starring @BeingSalmanKhan releases Christmas 2019. @WardaNadiadwala.” An announcement poster was also shared.

In 2014, filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala became the first director whose debut film entered the Rs 200 crore club. More information on Kick 2 is awaited but some early reports suggest that Salman Khan might be seen in a double role in this Nadiadwala directorial.

Here is the official announcement of Salman Khan starrer Kick 2:

In 2019, Salman Khan will have two releases. A patriotic-action film Bharat and another one being Kick 2.

It’s OFFICIAL… Salman Khan will have two major releases in 2019…

Eid 2019: #Bharat

[director: Ali Abbas Zafar]

Christmas 2019: #Kick2

[director: Sajid Nadiadwala] — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 7, 2018

Salman will be seen next in Race 3, which is set to hit cinema halls on Eid 2018.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd