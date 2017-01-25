Kick 2: Salman Khan to begin shoot in 2018. Iulia Vantur to sing in the film?

Iulia Vantur recently launched a single with Himesh Reshammiya. Iulia Vantur recently launched a single with Himesh Reshammiya.

Salman Khan has his hands full with multiple projects. The actor has wrapped up Kabir Khan’s Tubelight after which he will start shooting for his first dance drama with Remo D’souza. And now, we have a great news for all his fans. If reports are to be believed, the 51-year-old actor has given a go ahead to Kick 2, which will be shot in 2018. While Salman is onboard, the actor has reportedly demanded changes in star cast, which means Jacqueline Fernandez, Randeep Hooda and Nawazuddin Siddiqui might be ‘Kick’ed out of the film.

As per the report in DNA, “He (Sajid Nadiadwala) has finished writing 80 per cent of Kick 2. He has sounded Salman out about the script and the actor loves it. They’ve decided to work on the film from the middle of 2018. All the other characters would be different.”

The music of the film will be composed by Himesh Reshammiya, which has given birth to a few more speculations that Iulia Vantur, Salman’s rumoured girlfriend, will be lending her voice for one of the songs in the film. Recently, the singer-actor launched a song with Iulia Vantur.

A source of SpotboyE revealed, “Iulia could sing a romantic number in Kick 2. She had already worked with Himesh for the single Every Night and Day from his album. She has been working really hard on her accent as this could be her first Hindi song.”

Salman’s Kick (2014) was a huge hit and of course, the second one is expected to be the same. The film is a remake of Telugu film with the same title, starring Ravi Teja and Ileana D’Cruz. And as the speculations about the film have been rife since ever, the fight for leading lady is on. Salman will also appear in Varun Dhawan’s Judwaa 2, directed by David Dhawan.

