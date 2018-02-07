Release date of Salman Khan’s Kick 2, Pari teaser and more: LIVE UPDATES

All the latest Bollywood, Hollywood, South Cinema and TV news. All the latest Bollywood, Hollywood, South Cinema and TV news.

Can’t keep up with the latest Bollywood, Hollywood, TV and South Cinema news? Follow our live blog for all the latest updates from the world of Entertainment.

10:30 am: Planning to watch PadMan this weekend? Here are five reasons to watch the Akshay Kumar starrer:

10 am: Salman Khan’s Kick 2 will hit screens in December 2019. 2019 will see two Salman releases: Bharat and Kick 2.

Read: Kick 2: Salman Khan starrer to release on Christmas 2019

9:30 am: The teaser of Anushka Sharma starrer Pari will be out today at 12 pm.

9 am: Karan Joha’s twins Yash and Roohi turn one today. Here’s a look at the best photos: Yash and Roohi turn one, here are 10 best photos of cute posers

