Release date of Salman Khan’s Kick 2, Pari teaser and more: LIVE UPDATES

Can’t keep up with the latest Bollywood, Hollywood, TV and South Cinema news? Follow our live blog for all the latest updates from the world of Entertainment.
10:30 am: Planning to watch PadMan this weekend? Here are five reasons to watch the Akshay Kumar starrer:
10 am: Salman Khan’s Kick 2 will hit screens in December 2019. 2019 will see two Salman releases: Bharat and Kick 2.
Read: Kick 2: Salman Khan starrer to release on Christmas 2019
9:30 am: The teaser of Anushka Sharma starrer Pari will be out today at 12 pm.
It’s time to face your fears. #PariTeaser out today at 12 PM.@AnushkaSharma @paramspeak @OfficialCSFilms @poojafilms @KytaProductions pic.twitter.com/oUwqzbn1Js
— KriArj Entertainment (@kriarj) February 6, 2018
9 am: Karan Joha’s twins Yash and Roohi turn one today. Here’s a look at the best photos: Yash and Roohi turn one, here are 10 best photos of cute posers
