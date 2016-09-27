Kiara Advani did screen test for role of MS Dhoni’s girlfriend, wife

Kiara Advani essays the character of Sakshi, while Disha Patani plays Dhoni’s girlfriend in MS Dhoni biopic. Kiara Advani essays the character of Sakshi, while Disha Patani plays Dhoni’s girlfriend in MS Dhoni biopic.

Actress Kiara Advani has revealed that she had done screen test for the role of cricketer MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi as well as his girlfriend in the upcoming biopic.

“M S Dhoni: The Untold Story”, directed by Neeraj Pandey,stars Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead. It releases on September 30.

Kiara essays the character of Sakshi, while Disha Patani plays Dhoni’s girlfriend in the film.

WATCH VIDEO: Exclusive Interview With Sushant Singh Rajput About M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story

“Neeraj sir had asked me to do a screen test for both the roles – Sakshi and his (Dhoni’s) girlfriend. I did few scenes of both with Sushant and Neeraj sir felt I was best as Sakshi. Both the roles are wonderfully written and it’s exciting to be playing Dhoni’s on-screen wife,” Kiara told PTI.

Dhoni married Sakshi Singh Rawat in 2010 and the couple welcomed a baby girl – Ziva in 2015.

For the role, Kiara started interacting with Sakshi to understand her life.

“Earlier when we started talking, we used to talk about her (Sakshi’s) life, her journey and then about Dhoni. Later, we started talking about food and travel. We became friends. She is a very easy girl and a grounded person.”

The actress says she has stayed true to her character.

“When the song ‘Jab Tak’ was released, Sakshi messaged me saying she liked the chemistry between us. She felt it

(chemistry) was just like how they (Dhoni and Sakshi) were in real-life,” Kiara added.

The film traces the journey of the 35-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman and Kiara had no qualms about the length of her role in the movie which releases on September 30.

“I am happy Neeraj sir thought of me for this film. To be directed by him (Neeraj) is a big thing for me. I looked at a bigger picture that I got the opportunity to be directed by him in my second film. I never thought about whether my role would be big or small I knew what I was getting into.”

Praising Sushant, Kiara said his determination and hard work to play Dhoni was commendable.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App