Kesari set gutted, no casualty

The set of Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari caught fire on Tuesday. The set of Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari caught fire on Tuesday.

The Wai, Maharashtra set of Bollywood star Akshay Kumar’s upcoming period drama Kesari caught fire on Tuesday evening. No casualty has been reported so far, according to the film’s spokesperson.

Akshay Kumar had already shot his portion of the day and left for his home in Mumbai. As per a set insider, war sequences were being shot when a blast happened, causing the fire. It, however, hasn’t been known yet what caused the blast. The amount of damage to set property is also not certain right now.

The last leg of the film’s shoot is currently taking place. Kesari, also starring Parineeti Chopra, is based on the Battle of Saragarhi (1897), in which an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans. The film is directed by Anurag Singh, who is making a return to Hindi cinema after a gap of nine years. His last Bollywood outing was Shahid Kapoor-Rani Mukerji starrer Dil Bole Hadippa. Anurag is more famous for his work in Punjabi cinema with films like Punjab 1984 and Jatt and Juliet series to his credit.

Kesari is co-produced by Karan Johar, Twinkle Khanna and business tycoon Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha.

