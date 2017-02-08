Kendall Jenner came to India for Sushant Singh Rajput and we can’t keep calm

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kendall Jenner come together for a cover shoot in Jaipur. Sushant Singh Rajput and Kendall Jenner come together for a cover shoot in Jaipur.

International celebrity and model Kendall Jenner was recently spotted at the Jaipur airport and it left her fans shocked! The 18-year-old model who has walked the ramp for the likes of Chanel, Givenchy and Marc Jacobs was apparently in the Pink City to shoot for a Vogue magazine cover. And guess what? Our very own Sushant Singh Rajput is apparently a part of this as well.

According to Firstpost, the shoot was set in the beautiful Samode Palace and the photographer behind this is none other than Mario Testino, the popular Peruvian fashion and portrait photographer. The shoot was kept under wraps, but Kendall’s huge fan following did not help.

Having stayed in Jaipur for two days, Ken Jenner indulged her fans by posing for a selfie or two! Twitterati went wild over the fact after a couple of these photographs started doing the rounds.

📷|| Kendall insieme ad alcuni fan al The Gem Palace a Jaipur, India! (3/02) pic.twitter.com/Q0I5FvmWEY — Kendall Jenner ITA (@KendallJ_ITA) February 5, 2017

It is no wonder that Kim Kardashian’s sister, who has a fan following of 73.8 million on Instagram was chosen to appear on the cover of a magazine for Indian women. Her style statement is an inspiration to fashionistas in our country, who follow her every move and decode her appearances. Sushant Singh Rajput and Kendall Jenner might just be what we are waiting for…

