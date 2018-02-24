Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan are back to the grind as they start second schedule of Kedarnath

Sushant Singh Rajput shared a picture of Team Kedarnath as they begin their second schedule. Sushant Singh Rajput shared a picture of Team Kedarnath as they begin their second schedule.

Sushant Singh Rajput and debutant Sara Ali Khan are all set to go on floor with the second schedule of their film Kedarnath as they met director Abhishek Kapoor at his office on Friday. Sushant also shared a picture of three of them on his official Twitter handle, captioned: “Jai Shiv Shambhoo ! #kedarnath #scriptreading #backtothegrind”.

Abhishek recently also shared a video clip marking the beginning of the second schedule of Kedarnath, simply showing a Pooja ceremony being conducted to mark the auspicious occasion

The subject of the film is a love story, set against the backdrop of the devastating 2013 floods. Abhishek has been amidst shooting the film and has completed its first schedule.

Last week, the film producers KriArj Entertainment moved to the Bombay High Court to reinforce their rights on the film, after a spat with the director.

However, earlier, Arjun N Kapoor, one of the co-founders of KriArj Entertainment, had told IANS: “The film is very much on and it is just a matter of little time that we will finish the film and share it to the world.”

Kedarnath is one of the most anticipated releases of 2018 as it launches Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter as a Bollywood actor. The film has been in the news citing problems between the producers and there have also been some rumours about the film’s cast being unhappy with the schedules.

Also Read | Abhishek Kapoor starts second schedule of Kedarnath amid controversies. Watch video

Director Abhishek Kapoor has earlier directed films like Rock On!!, Kai Po Che and Fitoor. As of now, Kedarnath is scheduled to release in January 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App