Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor has a heartwarming message for his ‘Shambhoo’ Sushant Singh Rajput

Its a wrap for schedule two of Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Kedarnath. Its a wrap for schedule two of Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Kedarnath.

Sara Ali Khan is all set for her much awaited Bollywood debut alongside Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath. Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara along with her film has been hitting headlines ever since the project was announced. Helmed by Abhishek Kapoor, the team of Kedarnath has successfully wrapped up its second schedule on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, Abhishek Kapoor shared a snap from the sets of Kedarnath to announce the finish of its second schedule. He wrote, “.And thts a wrap on this schedule.. team #kedarnath forging ahead.. we are only as good as the people we work with and this is one fine platoon. #gratitude.”

Abhishek Kapoor who has teamed up with Sushant Singh Rajput for the second time also wrote a special message for him. Sharing a candid picture of himself and Sushant, Abhishek wrote, “This is our 2nd film together and strangely id never seen u dance.. i was so blown away by what u showed us over the past couple days. Those moves merely reflected another dimension to what a talented and blessed individual u are. We part now for a few days and i look forward to have u back to finish this beautiful journey we’ve started. Shambhoo.”

Abhishek Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput have previously worked together in Sushant’s debut film Kai Po Che. The first schedule of the film was wrapped up in October. Produced under the banner of KriArj Entertainment and Balaji Telefilms, Kedarnath is reportedly based on the 2013 Uttrakhand floods. Kedarnath that comes with a tagline “Love is a Pilgrimage” is scheduled to hit the screens on December 21, 2018.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd