Sushant Singh Rajput better prepared for Kedarnath: Director Abhishek Kapoor

Abhishek Kapoor shared a photograph of Sushant Singh Rajput from the sets of Kedarnath. Abhishek Kapoor shared a photograph of Sushant Singh Rajput from the sets of Kedarnath.

Director Abhishek Kapoor, who will begin shooting for his next film Kedarnath from Tuesday, says the movie’s lead actor Sushant Singh Rajput is in a better form than he was during his debut in Kai Po Che. Abhishek Kapoor had directed Kai Po Che, and he is kicked about reuniting with Sushant. Kedarnath also marks the Bollywood debut of Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan.

“Discovered this thunderstorm of an actor in Kai Po Che! And this time he’s harder, hungrier and even better prepared. Shooting starts tomorrow September 5 Kedarnath,” Abhishek Kapoor captioned an image of Sushant on Twitter.

Sushant replied to the director, and said: “I just can’t wait to relive the magic with you once again chief! Jai Bholenath…’Kedarnath’.”Abhishek Kapoor on Sunday had also shared a photograph of the film’s script and said he was excited for the journey of Kedarnath. “Every film is an opening of a new world full of new experiences. Can’t wait for this one to unravel. Shoot starts September 5 . ‘Kedarnath’,” he tweeted.

discovered this thunderstorm of an actor in #kaipoche n this time hes harder hungrier & evn btr preped. 🙌 starts tom 5 th sept. #Kedarnath pic.twitter.com/AgBLYixDmi — Abhishek Kapoor (@Abhishekapoor) September 4, 2017

every film is an opening of a new world full of new experiences. Cant wait 4 this 1 to unravel. Shoot starts 5th sept . #kedarnaththemovie pic.twitter.com/mUbPPvt3Lx — Abhishek Kapoor (@Abhishekapoor) September 3, 2017

Kedarnath is a love story set against the holy temple town of Kedarnath, and the makers are hoping to release it in the summer of 2018.

Sara Ali Khan has been preparing herself for her debut film opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Her mother Amrita Singh and Kareena Kapoor Khan have both been supportive of her decision to join Bollywood. However, her father Saif Ali Khan had been skeptical of allowing Sara to join the film industry, nevertheless, he was supportive about her decisions.

(With inputs from IANS)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App