Kedarnath: Sara Ali Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput prep-up for second schedule of the film

For almost a week, the internet has been going gaga over Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s film Dhadak. The actors also hogged the headlines with their appearance at IFFI 2017 in Goa. Now, it seems Sara Ali Khan is gearing up to yet again become the newsmaker. The newbie actor had taken a back seat for a while but now she is going to give equal competition to Janhvi. After wrapping up the first schedule, Sara is all set for the second schedule of her much-awaited project Kedarnath.

Director Abhishek Kapoor shared a picture of Sara and her co-star Sushant Singh Rajput in which we see the actors and the filmmaker prepping up for their next schedule. And by the way, Sara’s smile is just unmissable. Abhishek captioned the picture as, “Great 2 have these 2 back in the office again.. they seem to electrify the place everytime they come in.. prep starts on 2 nd sched #kedarnath #kedarnaththemovie #jaibholenath #shambhoo #sushantsinghrajput #saraalikhan #init2winit”

A report earlier suggested that the film has been postponed owing to a crucial sequence in the film that requires the set of Kedarnath to be built in Mumbai. But in an interview, producer Prerna Aroa of KriArj Entertainment revealed that they are aiming to arrive in the theaters on December 21, 2018.

Meanwhile, apart from Kedarnath, both Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara have their hands full with some interesting projects. Reportedly, Sara has signed a film under Anushka Sharma’s banner Clean Slate Films. The makers and Sara have already had a casual meeting but more details are kept under wraps for now. Sushant will be seen in Drive with Jacqueline Fernandez and Bollywood’s first space-based film Chanda Mama Door Ke.

