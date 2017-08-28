Kedarnath: Sara Ali Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput film to begin shooting from September 3. See photos

We have seen the Kedarnath’s cast Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput prepping up for the film and attending workshops together. We have seen the Kedarnath’s cast Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput prepping up for the film and attending workshops together.

Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput will begin shooting for their upcoming film Kedarnath on September 3. Acclaimed director, Abhishek Kapoor, fondly called Gattu, is back with a love story set against the holy town of Kedarnath. The film, which marks the Bollywood debut of Sara, will begin rolling near Dehradun, and the makers are hoping to release it in the summer of 2018.

Director Abhishek Kapoor, who has also produced the film says, “This coalition of producing partners has added tremendous value to our film, and we are grateful and excited to have their backing.”

Along with Balaji Motion Pictures and Guy in the Sky Pictures, KriArj has also joined hands with T-Series to bring Kedarnath, a journey of true eternal love, to the audience.

Arjun N Kapoor of KriArj Entertainment, described the film as “a fantastic script”, while Ekta Kapoor of Balaji Motion Pictures said: “The film is an emotional and riveting story set in India’s heartland, where raw romance unfolds amidst the beauty of Kedarnath.”

The face of T-Series Bhushan Kumar said, “Kedarnath, is my second film with KriArj Entertainment. It’s really a privilege to partner with them and Kedarnath is a very prestigious film. It’s a love story set in the land of Shiva, of whom, I am strong believer. My devotion towards Lord Shiva is utmost and this further makes this film very special ”

We have seen the film’s cast Sara and Sushant prepping up for the film and attending workshops together. Now, we await for more dope from the film’s sets along with on location clicks.

