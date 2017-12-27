Kedarnath makers in talks with Red Chillies to avert clash with Shah Rukh Khan-Aanand L Rai film

Kedarnath makers keen on shifting dates to avoid clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s film. Kedarnath makers keen on shifting dates to avoid clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s film.

Amid speculations around whether the makers of Kedarnath will shift its release date from December 21, 2018, producer Prernaa Arora opens about the different possibilities with the arrival of this Sushant Singh and Sara Ali Khan starrer in the theatres. This includes discussions with the Red Chillies Entertainment, which is bringing superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s next on the same date.

Talking to indianexpress.com, Prernaa shared that while she does intend of moving the date in order to avoid a clash with Shah Rukh’s movie, being directed by Aanand L Rai, there is no alternative she can think of right now.

Refuting the recent reports that she, indeed, has shifted the release date, the producer said, “Right now I really don’t know. Of course, we are on 21st because delays due to weather had happened, (otherwise) we were planning to release it on Eid this year but because it is a huge film and even production wise it is a huge challenge for Abhishek (Kapoor, Kedarnath director). So, we had no option. As it is we have five releases starting from Parmanu, Fanne Khan, Pari and now we have Vishal sir’s (Bhardwaj) film on October 2.

“Kedarnath needs a big release in terms of a lot of theatres. So, that’s the reason I thought of coming out on 21st of December. There is some internal discussion happening with Red Chillies and I will definitely look into the best possibility of making an adjustment because we have also Simba (Ranveer Singh’s film, set to come on December 28) ahead of us. Kedarnath, being an important film, has to have that release. Right now, I am going to discuss with Abhishek,” she said.

Reports of differences between Prernaa and Abhishek regarding the release date have also been doing the rounds for past few days. As per buzz the director is certain he doesn’t want to shift the date. Rumours began last week after Abhishek tweeted that he will bring the film on December 21, despite Prernaa speaking openly about considering to shift the date.

In the interview, the producer clarified that there was no fight happening between her and her director, and they just happen to be two individuals with different opinions. The decision on the film will be collectively taken by her and Abhishek, she added.

“Abhishek and I are not fighting at all. He is very close to me. We have a great relationship. So, he and I, first of all, are not fighting. These are just rumours and people try to say this because we two can have opinions. We both are partners, so, if he thinks over something that doesn’t mean we are fighting. I am with him on every step and I will look into possibility with him. Kedarnath is our film together. So, I am sure I will work out the date and sit with Abhishek and then we will take a decision.

“Kedarnath is a very important film. It is dedicated to Shiva. It is being shot in the biggest pilgrimage in India. It talks about brotherhood, unity and Hindu-Muslim. Abhishek has done such a marvellous job. It has been spectacularly shot. We both are really not affected because what do we do? To shut down the speculation, he immediately tweeted that. I don’t have a date. I am coming on 21st December. That’s my date. Yes I am thinking of changing it because there is Simba ahead. But there’s nothing on paper. I don’t even have an alternative to this date. To discuss it with Abhishek, I have to first of all figure out the possibility of an alternative date,” Prernaa added.

As per reports Abhishek’s apparent stubbornness to release Kedarnath on December 21 has been creating issues. Talking about the same, Prernaa also clarified that this date was, in fact, her proposition, not the director’s.

“People are thinking like that because he tweeted. But he meant to say that he has only December 21 right now. There’s no other date right now. Media is saying that we have shifted but where have we actually shifted? I don’t have any date right now. I don’t want anyone to be blaming any other person. It was my decision to come on 21st, not Abhishek’s. He is supporting me on that.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd