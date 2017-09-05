Kedarnath new poster out but Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan are missing yet again

Kedarnath new poster out. Kedarnath new poster out.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan starrer Kedarnath goes on the floor today. To make the occasion special, the makers have released the poster of the film which just like the previously released motion poster is spiritual in nature. From the Trishul, an idol of Lord Shiva to the shrine of Kedarnath and the majestic Himalayas, the poster is painted in the shades of blue as it is the colour used to depict Shiva in Hindu mythology. The tagline of the movie, “Love is a pilgrimage” still intrigues us and we wonder what’s going to follow.

Well, that too will be revealed on Tuesday as the lead actor Sushant promises to release the first look of the Abhishek Kapoor directorial at 10 pm. Sharing the poster on Instagram, the actor wrote, “We will be launching the first look of Kedarnath tonight at 10 pm. PFB the copies for Sushant.” However, on Twitter, the Raabta actor described the film as, “A journey of faith…and love.”

Abhishek Kapoor who has directed Sushant in Kai Po Che, on Monday praised the actor as he wrote, “discovered this thunderstorm of an actor in #kaipoche n this time hes harder hungrier & evn btr preped. 🙌 starts tom 5 th sept. #Kedarnath.” Replying to him Sushant wrote, “I just can’t wait to relive the magic with you once again chief !! ❤️ Jai Bholenath 🙏🙏💪” We hope the actor-director duo succeeds in recreating the Kai Po Che magic on the silver screen once again.

Kedarnath, a love story set against the holy temple town of Kedarnath, marks the much-awaited debut of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan. The makers of the movie are planning to release it in the summers of 2018. Until then, a lot of buzz has been created around the film with many pictures of the fresh pair Sushant and Sara with the team of Kedarnath posted on social media.

every film is an opening of a new world full of new experiences. Cant wait 4 this 1 to unravel. Shoot starts 5th sept . #kedarnaththemoviepic.twitter.com/mUbPPvt3Lx — Abhishek Kapoor (@Abhishekapoor) September 3, 2017

Ekta Kapoor who is co-producing the film also shared the poster on her Twitter handle and earlier said about the movie, “The film is an emotional and riveting story set in India’s heartland, where raw romance unfolds amidst the beauty of Kedarnath.”

