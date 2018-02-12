Kedarnath: Abhishek Kapoor’s Guy In The Sky Pictures part ways with KriArj Entertainment

Sources close to Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor revealed that due to default of payments and lack of transparency, Abhishek’s production house has decided to end the fairly new association. Sources close to Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor revealed that due to default of payments and lack of transparency, Abhishek’s production house has decided to end the fairly new association.

Abhishek Kapoor’s production house Guy In The Sky Pictures will no longer be working with KriArj Entertainment on his next directorial Kedarnath, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan.

Sources close to the director revealed that due to default of payments and lack of transparency, Abhishek Kapoor’s production house has decided to end the fairly new association. Kedarnath has been in news from the time the project was announced. It also marks the debut of Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sarah Ali Khan.

Kedarnath is a love story set against the backdrop of the 2013 Uttarakhand floods.

Abhishek Kapoor, who has teamed up with Sushant Singh Rajput for the second time, recently wrote a special message for him. Sharing a candid picture of himself and Sushant, Abhishek wrote, “This is our 2nd film together and strangely id never seen u dance.. i was so blown away by what u showed us over the past couple days. Those moves merely reflected another dimension to what a talented and blessed individual u are. We part now for a few days and i look forward to have u back to finish this beautiful journey we’ve started. Shambhoo.”

Kedarnath, that comes with a tagline “Love is a Pilgrimage”, is scheduled to hit the screens on December 21, 2018.

