Katrina Kaif does some deep sea diving to spread awareness on World Oceans Day, Watch video

After leaving us wanting for more with her cute behind the scenes video from her upcoming film Jagga Jasoos, also starring Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif made her fans aware about World Oceans Day with a post in which we can see the actor diving deep into the ocean to meet her under water friends. The actor shared the video through her Facebook account in which we can see her swimming effortlessly and reminding us of her Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara under water scenes.

Well, if Bollywood ever makes a film about the Disney Princess Ariel then we know who would be the perfect cast. Meanwhile, Katrina has been giving us some major throwback moments from the sets of Tiger Zinda Hai too. The actor, who presently is busy wrapping up the shoot of her film co-starring Salman Khan, shared a picture of her with director Ali Abbas Zafar and recalled the time when they had shot for a scene six years ago in the same costume for Ek tha Tiger. Sharing the picture on Facebook, Katrina wrote, “Same location . same costume . different film . 6 years later.”

Tiger Zinda Hai is a special film for the fans of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. It is after five years that they will get to see the two superstars together. While Salman has given back to back hits with Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan for last two consecutive years, Katrina is much in need of a hit as her last few films failed to perform well at the box office.

Apart from Tiger Zinda Hai, Katrina Kaif would soon begin promoting Anurag Basu’s Jagga Jasoos, which is scheduled for a July release. In fact, she has also joined the dream team of Thugs of Hindostan which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan in the lead roles. This would be the second time when Kat would share screen space with both Big B and Mr Perfectionist. While she appeared next to Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, she debuted with Amitabh Bachchan in the multi-starrer Boom back in 2003.

