Katrina Kaif will go where I take her, says Salman Khan amid cheers

Salman Khan had his eyes fixed on Katrina Kaif as she interacted with the media at IIFA press meet on Thursday. Salman Khan had his eyes fixed on Katrina Kaif as she interacted with the media at IIFA press meet on Thursday.

Looking comfortable with her ex Salman Khan, actor Katrina Kaif exchanged many sweet little nothings with her Tiger Zinda Hai co-star as they made their first major public appearance months ahead of the release of their upcoming film collaboration. Salman and Katrina, among the most popular former real life couples of Bollywood, are reuniting for a film after five years and while the audience will have to wait for a couple of months to see them on screen together, the duo gave a sneak peek into their off-screen comfort level and camaraderie at the IIFA press meet on Thursday evening.

Of course, the three-hour long session that went up to midnight wasn’t devoid of typical Salman Khan moments where the actor pulled her leg and made her speechless. So, towards the end when asked if it’s difficult to put up with a co-star like him, who’s always putting her in tight spot with his humour, Katrina told reporters, “No. With Salman, it’s always entertainment and that’s been wonderful. He is like a continuous TV show. So, it’s like you’re watching and being happy.”

Does it sometimes get embarrassing for her? Salman, who was standing besides her, interrupted and told the reporter, “It might get embarrassing for you.” Katrina then continued, “No, never. He has a lot of love to give to people around him.” To that Salman added, “My humour is always above the belt, never below it.”

Also read | Salman Khan at IIFA event: Katrina Kaif is the best dancer, Alia Bhatt is right behind her

Also present at the press meet was Alia Bhatt, who is going to make her debut at IIFA. On the stage while talking about Indian International Film Awards (IIFA) where the trio would be performing, one could see Katrina and Salman continuously talking and laughing, which was obviously a delight for the photographers. The IIFA weekend will be held in New York from July 13-15, with the main awards ceremony on the last day, which is a day prior to Katrina’s birthday. Salman joked that the whole country will celebrate her birthday, and it will be like called ‘Katrina Day’. The superstar even broke into ‘Happy Birthday Katrina’ song, as he interacted with international media over video conferencing.

When a scribe asked Katrina and Alia where they would like to go in New York after IIFA, the youngster said, “Wherever Katrina take me, I will go.” Interrupting the ladies, Salman said, “And Katrina will go, wherever I take her.” As Katrina blushed, both the local and international media couldn’t stop cheering. The flirting, however, wasn’t one sided. After a reporter asked Alia that when she will get to work with Salman in a film, as she looked for an answer, Katrina took the mic and said, “Please leave Alia for Varun Dhawan and Salman for me!” This is a huge departure from the way Katrina has behaved in public with Salman. Earlier, the actor, mostly, looked stiff and distant while sharing the stage with him, but not anymore.

The two will be seen in YRF’s next, Tiger Zinda Hai, a sequel to their 2012 hit film Ek Tha Tiger. The film releases this December.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd