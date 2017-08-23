Photo: Katrina Kaif wants to star in Game Of Thrones and her fans now want a new Khaleesi

Katrina Kaif would love to be a part of fantasy drama, Game of Thrones. Katrina Kaif would love to be a part of fantasy drama, Game of Thrones.

If given a chance, Katrina Kaif would love to be a part of the stellar cast of much-talked about television series, Game Of Thrones. Reason? Like millions of you, she too is a Jon Snow fan and wants to be a part of the global blockbuster that GOT is. And to make her request reach the makers of the show, the Jagga Jasoos actor has made a public request on her social media account. The hashtags Katrina has used are proof of her being in awe of the ‘moody and broody’ Jon Snow. Who wouldn’t be?

On Tuesday, sharing her latest photoshoot picture which she did for the brand, Vogue, Katrina pleaded the GOT makers to cast her in the show. She wrote, “Can I be in #gameofthrones pleeeeeasseee… #ilovejonsnow #pleasetakemeintheshow #moodyandbroodingismything @luismonteirophotography @anaitashroffadajania @vogueindia.” In the designer swimwear and those heavy anklets, Katrina looked like a Queen and after looking at the picture you would agree that she might fit into the world of Game Of Thrones.

While the casting directors of the show consider Katrina’s application, it is her fans who have already decided on what role they would like to see their favourite star play. Most of her fans want her to step into the shoes of Khaleesi aka Danaerys Targaryen. One of the comments on Katrina’s post read, “mam’ u look like DAENERYS TARGARYEN……..,” while her other fan wrote, “U should be the next Khaleesi.”

The seventh season of Game of Thrones has reached its finale with only one episode left. Going by the trailer, we are expecting nothing less than 81 minutes of bloody battles and epic encounters. Game of Thrones Season 7 airs in India on Star World and Star World HD every Tuesday at 11 PM.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd