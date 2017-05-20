Katrina Kaif wants her fans to do some serious work this weekend, but in an adorable manner. Watch video

Katrina Kaif’s fitness trainer Yasmin shared an adorable video of the two of them on Instagram.Katrina Kaif and her fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala wished their followers on Instagram a happy weekend and it is one of the most adorable videos that we have seen so far. After her super successful debut on Facebook, Katrina joined Instagram quite recently, and she has been posting some amazing pictures on her official page ever since. While last Sunday it was all about lazing around and pancakes, seems like this weekend she wants us to get some important work done. The accompanying feline ears and the voice make us go aww at the end of the video. Can you imagine that?

In the video, Yasmin asks Katrina, “Hey, What’s up yo?” To this, the Jagga Jasoos actor replies, “Wish you all have a wonderful weekend and hope you get some very serious work done!” Yasmin, like all us wonders why, and asks her friend, “Why?” Katrina, in the cutest manner possible scratches her head like a 3-year-old and goes, “I don’t know…” This also reminds us of Moaning Myrtle from Harry Potter a little bit. Don’t you think? Especially, the part where she says she doesn’t know!

Well, looks like Katrina’s weekend plans are sorted. The video was posted by the celebrity trainer, who captioned it, “#WeekendVibes from @katrinakaif and me😊😊 #CelebrityTrainer #KatrinaKaif.”

Katrina is currently looking forward to the release of her film Jagga Jasoos directed by Anurag Basu, also starring Ranbir Kapoor and she is also working with Salman Khan on Tiger Zinda Hai.

