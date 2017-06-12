Katrina Kaif video songs: Hindi and Telugu songs of the beautiful actress from Jagga Jasoos, Baar Baar Dekho, Dhoom 3, Fitoor, Ek Tha Tiger

Katrina Kaif has been a part of some of the most successful Bollywood projects. Katrina Kaif has been a part of some of the most successful Bollywood projects.

Katrina Kaif started her career in the film industry with Bollywood film Boom. After the failure of this movie, however, the actor worked in a few films down south, including Malliswari opposite Telugu star Venkatesh and Malayalam superstar Mammootty. Today, she is one of the most successful actors in the Hindi film industry and is probably one of the few actors who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar. Her luck in Bollywood changed for better after Namastey London.

It was after this that she churned out one hit after another like Partner, Welcome, Race and Singh in Kinng. Her film Tees Maar Khan directed by Farah Khan may have been a dud at the box office, but the song Sheila Ki Jawani increased the fan base for her with her dance. Films like Rajneeti, New York and Jab Tak Hai Jaan put her in the same league as the other successful actors like Priyanka Chopra. She has not performed in item songs, however, Bodyguard’s title song was an exception. After that she also performed in the top chartbuster of that year, Chikni Chameli in Hrithik Roshan’s Agneepath.

She was last seen in Baar Baar Dekho opposite Siddharth Malhotra, and is currently expecting the release of her movie Jagga Jasoos. She stars opposite Ranbir Kapoor in this Anurag Basu directorial. She will be seen next in Salman Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai, followed by Aamir Khan starrer Thugs of Hindostan. She has also been finalised to work in Aanand L. Rai’s film and will be working with Shah Rukh Khan after Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Incidentally, she was the last female lead actor to have worked with veteran director Yash Raj before his passing.

Check out her foot tapping numbers here |

Ullu Ka Pattha – Jagga Jasoos (Hindi)

Kala Chashma – Baar Baar Dekho (Hindi)

Pashmina – Fitoor (Hindi)

Kamli – Dhoom 3 (Hindi)

Chikni Chameli – Agneepath (Hindi)

Ik junoon – Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (Hindi)

Sheila Ki Jawani – Tees Maar Khan (Hindi)

Zara Zara Touch Me – Race (Hindi)

Mathappove – Balram Vs Tharadas (Malayalam)

Nee Navvule Vennelani Mallelani – Malliswari (Telugu)

We love all her songs. Which one of these is your favourite?

