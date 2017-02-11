Katrina Kaif to turn producer and launch sister Isabel in Bollywood

Katrina Kaif gets ready to open her own production house and launch her sister, Isabel. Katrina Kaif gets ready to open her own production house and launch her sister, Isabel.

Actor Katrina Kaif is gearing up for the release of her next film Jagga Jasoos. But if you thought when she is not promoting her films, she is only posting her flawless selfies on Facebook, then you are mistaken. Kat has bigger plans up her sleeves. The actor is set to launch her own production house, and make a film for her younger sister Isabel.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, “Katrina and Salman discuss films extensively and are like family to each other. She has shown interest in venturing into film production soon while simultaneously balancing her acting gigs and has been reading scripts, discussing films with her close director friends as well. If there’s anyone who’ll launch her sister in a big Bollywood production, it’ll be Katrina herself.”

Previously there was buzz that her rumoured ex-boyfriend, Salman Khan would be the one to launch sister Isabel in Bollywood, much like he did for Katrina. “Nothing really has crystallised yet. I will produce a film one day… soon,” Katrina Kaif herself was quoted in the report.

Lately when Isabel started accompanying Katrina to various industry parties, that was where all the rumours began about her trying to get a role in a Bollywood film. Isabel, who is a UK-based model and actor, was spotted at various award shows with Kat too.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Isabel had made her first onsceen appearance in a Canadian film titled Dr Cabbie alongside The Big Bang Theory actor Kunal Nayyar. The 2014 movie was co-produced by Salman Khan.

Salman Khan with Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabel. Salman Khan with Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabel.

Katrina Kaif seems to be the latest entrant in the list of Bollywood female actors who are turning producers. Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma have already taking up the new role quite seriously.

Also read: Katrina Kaif shares a sizzling underwater click and it will simply flip your ‘perspective,’ see pic

While PeeCee is exploring subjects in regional cinema, Anushka is ready with her second production Phillauri. Earlier, even Shilpa Shetty, Lara Dutta and Dia Mirza had produced films.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd