Katrina Kaif to star opposite Hrithik Roshan in Super 30?

Katrina Kaif and Hrithik Roshan to star together in Super 30. Katrina Kaif and Hrithik Roshan to star together in Super 30.

Katrina Kaif has been spotted with Super 30 founder Anand Kumar and buzz is that she is all set to feature in the latter’s biopic. Even though Hrithik Roshan has also not confirmed his presence in the film, we are excited to see this couple bring back their Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara magic on screen.

Sharing the pictures, mathematician Anand Kumar wrote, “Had a long chat with Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif today.” The two were seen engrossed in conversation.

Earlier too, Anand had shared some photos with Hrithik on Facebook and said, “Just returned to Patna from Mumbai. But really, I can’t forget my meeting yesterday with Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan. The way he invited me to his house and gave me the honour really showed that he is not just a great artist but also a great human being. Thanks Hrithik ji, thanks a lot.”

Helmed by Queen director Vikas Bahl, rumours were rife that even Akshay Kumar was in talks for the role of Anand. Just a day before meeting Hrithik, Anand also met Toilet Ek Prem Katha actor Akshay Kumar. Sharing a picture with him, Anand wrote, “Today, I was invited by cine star Akshay Kumar and after the release of ‘Toilet- Ek Prem Katha’ I met him over a cup of tea at his residence. There was a long chat. It felt nice.”

Anand’s biopic, which is tentatively titled Super 30, is named after the coaching centre Anand Kumar runs in Patna. He had started the Super 30 programme to coach economically impoverished students for IIT-JEE.

The film will also focus on Anand’s journey of starting Super 30 and how he devoted his life to grooming IIT aspirants.

