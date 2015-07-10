Presents Latest News

Katrina Kaif to spend her 32nd birthday with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and close friends

Reportedly, Katrina Kaif will be spending her birthday by the sea with Ranbir and close friends.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 10, 2015 5:59 pm
katrina kaif, ranbir kapoor, katrina kaif birthday, happy birthday katrina kaif, katrina birthday, katrina kaif ranbir kapoo, katrina ranbir, ranbir kapoor katrina, katrina kaif boyfriend, ranbir kapoor girlfriend, entertainment news Bollywood’s Barbie Doll Katrina Kaif will be turning 32 on July 16 and as expected her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor would surely plan to ring in the birthday in a grand way.
Related News

Bollywood’s Barbie Doll Katrina Kaif will be turning 32 on July 16 and as expected her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor would surely plan to ring in the birthday in a grand way.

According to a report published in Times of India, Katrina Kaif will be spending her birthday by the sea with close friends.

“Ranbir and Katrina along with their close buddy and director Ayan Mukerji and a few others, will take off to a quiet location around Mumbai for a few days. The gang will leave Mumbai on July 15 and will be back by July 18. The venue hasn’t been chosen yet but it will either be Alibaug or Goa,” said the report.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Apr 02: Latest News