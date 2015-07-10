Katrina Kaif to spend her 32nd birthday with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and close friends

Bollywood’s Barbie Doll Katrina Kaif will be turning 32 on July 16 and as expected her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor would surely plan to ring in the birthday in a grand way.

According to a report published in Times of India, Katrina Kaif will be spending her birthday by the sea with close friends.

“Ranbir and Katrina along with their close buddy and director Ayan Mukerji and a few others, will take off to a quiet location around Mumbai for a few days. The gang will leave Mumbai on July 15 and will be back by July 18. The venue hasn’t been chosen yet but it will either be Alibaug or Goa,” said the report.

