Katrina Kaif to play a star opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Aanand L Rai’s next

After Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan will once again team for Aanand L. Rai’s next movie, according to reports. While Shah Rukh is reportedly playing a dwarf in the movie, Katrina is going to play herself for the first time in a movie, according to a report published in Deccan Chronicle. “The film is primarily about the journey of SRK from Meerut to the United States of America, and Katrina comes in as herself, at a very crucial time in the film,” a source close to the project was quoted saying. However, film’s writer Himanshu Sharma said, “Not really. It’s way more complicated. You all have to wait for a while to know more about it. I’m not in a position to give out any details at this point of time.”

The movie has been creating a lot of buzz as both Shah Rukh and Aanand L. Rai will be working together for the first time. Meanwhile, both Shah Rukh and Katrina are busy with their individual projects. While SRK is busy with his next film directed by Imtiaz Ali co-starring Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif is working on Tiger Zinda Hai co-starring Salman Khan.

The cast and crew of Tiger Zinda Hai, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, has made it to Austria for shooting recently. This film, which happens to be the sequel to Ek Tha Tiger will be shot in sub-zero locales of Tyrol, a state in Austria. Apparently, the filmmakers are going bigger and better for the sequel and have planned to film some never-before-seen kind of stunts and action sequences. A song and selected fight scenes are expected to be shot during the first schedule of the film.

