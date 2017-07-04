Katrina Kaif looks dreamy yet fierce and we wonder if this her look from Tiger Zinda Hai. See photos

Katrina Kaif looks stunning in her new photoshoot. Katrina Kaif looks stunning in her new photoshoot.

You can trust Katrina Kaif to turn up the temperatures with her appearance on screen. This time, she has shed her fairy tale avatar but still looks dreamy and someone with the caliber to win hearts. In the new photoshoot by celebrity photographer Prasad Naik, it seems Katrina has just come out victorious from a war. Is she set to look this fierce even in her upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai, with Salman Khan? We wonder if this is how she will wear her attitude in the movie.

After five years, Salman and Katrina will be sharing the screen space together. Their earlier clicks had made Salman fans impatient about the film. Meanwhile, Katrina is busy in the promotions of her soon-to-release film, Jagga Jasoos, which also stars her ex-flame Ranbir Kapoor. The film, directed by Anurag Basu, was in the making for more than three years, but never failed to make headlines, thanks to the lead actors and their apparent trouble on the sets.

The changing dynamics between Katrina and Ranbir were always something that attracted the gossip-mongers. But going by their on-screen camaraderie, their fans are wishing for them to get back together. Katrina also has Thugs Of Hindostan in her kitty, also starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Dangal fame Fatima Sana Shaikh. Katrina had recently shot for a few sequences in Malta, where the entire team is presently shooting.

Meanwhile, Jagga Jasoos is to release on July 14.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd