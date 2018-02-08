Katrina Kaif sizzles in gold in Thugs of Hindostan dance number

Thugs of Hindostan: Katrina Kaif shot for a dance number recently. Thugs of Hindostan: Katrina Kaif shot for a dance number recently.

From past few days, Katrina Kaif has been rehearsing for a dance sequence in Vijay Krishna Acharya’s Thugs of Hindostan. This we know from several videos that have found its way to social media. Now the fan pages have pictures of Katrina from the sets of the film where she shot for the song. It is being said that the song is the title track of the movie which also has Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles.

As we scroll through Katrina’s latest photos where she is seen with a headband and a golden sequenced attire, we wonder if it is the same song for which she was rehearsing with co-actor Aamir Khan and choreographer Prabhudeva. Katrina earlier posted a photo with the two stars and captioned it, “#Thugs 😄🌟🦄.” Before Thugs of Hindostan, Katrina and Aamir have previously put up a great show in Dhoom 3 song “Malang”.

Check out the photos of Katrina Kaif from the sets of Thugs of Hindostan:

Katrina Kaif returns to Instagram with this video! pic.twitter.com/sU125tWhro — Katrina Kaif Online (@KatrinaKaifFB) February 1, 2018

Katrina Kaif at #ThugsofHindostan dance rehearsals (2/2) pic.twitter.com/DR9bbu8zsV — Katrina Kaif Online (@KatrinaKaifFB) February 1, 2018

Talking about her dancing skills, Katrina has always impressed fans with her ace dancing skills. Be it her contemporary and edgy moves in “Kamli”, her hip-hop moves in “Kaala Chashma” or her belly dancing in Ek Tha Tiger’s “Mashaallah”, Katrina has been a key reason of the success of these dance numbers.

An adaptation of the 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug, the movie is slated for a 2018 Diwali release. It is the first time that Aamir and Amitabh will be seen together on the silver screen. The movie has been shot in Mumbai, Malta and Thailand.

