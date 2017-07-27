Katrina Kaif’s throwback bikini avatar will remind you of sunny days, see photo

Katrina Kaif’s beachy bikini picture is raising temperatures pretty high. Katrina Kaif’s beachy bikini picture is raising temperatures pretty high.

Jagga Jasoos actor Katrina Kaif is raising the temperature with her red bikini photo on Instagram. Sharing the throwback photo, she wrote, “#throwback.”

Looks like Katrina Kaif, who is gearing up for her upcoming flick Tiger Zinda Hai with Salman Khan in Morocco, is missing her bikini days while she was vacationing. Swimming in the waves, Katrina looks like a perfect water baby. Katrina had earlier shared a mugshot in the same avatar with the caption, “Sunny days, sunny places #ilovesummer.” Well, Katrina’s pictures are sure making our days sunny.

Katrina Kaif sure knows how to rule social media. Despite the fact that she is new to Facebook and Instagram, Katrina is one of the most popular Bollywood celebrities on the platforms. In a previous interview, she said, “I wanted it all to be in a flow. So, I joined Facebook and I wanted to get a hang of things. Instagram has been there for the last five years. It was something I thought of at that time and honestly, I never revisited that thought and just let it be. I do think that now, probably all the concerns that were in my head were not completely valid. Maybe they were at that time, they are not anymore now.”

On the work front, Katrina and Salman are coming back together in Tiger Zinda Hai after a long wait of five years. The two previously starred in Kabir Khan’s Ek The Tiger. However, this time it is Sultan director Ali Abbas Zafar who is taking forward the film with its sequel, Tiger Zinda Hai.

Her latest release Jagga Jasoos with Ranbir Kapoor failed to make a mark at the box office. Directed by Anurag Basu, the film was a unique murder mystery along with being a musical adventure.

