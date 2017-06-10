Katrina Kaif talks about benefit of having sisters, calls Isabelle Kaif her ‘back-up’

Katrina Kaif teaches her fans about sister love, posts an adorable picture with Isabelle Kaif. Katrina Kaif teaches her fans about sister love, posts an adorable picture with Isabelle Kaif.

Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif has been making news since a long time now. People are talking about her debut and how Salman Khan might be the one to pave her way in Bollywood, just like how he helped her sister, Katrina. But before that, what everyone is getting to know about is Katrina and Isabel’s connection. In a Facebook post shared by Katrina, the actor wrote about how a sister is someone you can seriously rely on. She wrote, “Being sisters means you always have back up #Isabelle Kaif.”

In the picture, Katrina is busy with her phone while Isabelle seems to be guiding her with what she is doing. Well, we can definitely see some team work between the two. Earlier, Katrina had shared a picture of Isabelle which eventually became the talk of the town. There are rumours that she would soon make a grand entry into Bollywood, however nothing has been confirmed yet.

Now, there are speculations that Katrina might launch her own production banner just like her contemporaries Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra and the first film by her production house would star her sister Isabelle. Mumbai Mirror has quoted a source saying, “Katrina and Salman discuss films extensively and are like family to each other. She has shown interest in venturing into film production soon while simultaneously balancing her acting gigs and has been reading scripts, discussing films with her close director friends as well. If there’s anyone who’ll launch her sister in a big Bollywood production, it’ll be Katrina herself,” revealed the source, adding that the actress has always taken keen interest in understanding the nitty-gritty of the filmmaking process and will soon plan a venture under her own banner.

Check out Katrina Kaif’s post here:

However, when Katrina was questioned about the same, she chose to stay mum about it. Well, it would be interesting to witness the development over Isabelle’s debut but meanwhile, Katrina is having a busy year. The actor started off her year with Tiger Zinda Hai and now is promoting her film Jagga Jasoos which is finally releasing in July. Post her promotions, the actor would begin shooting for Thugs of Hindustan, which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead role.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd